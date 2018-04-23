Prince William and Kate give us First Look at new Royal Baby — Nigeria Today

Prince William and Kate give us First Look at new Royal Baby

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate have given the world the first look at the new royal baby.

The couple had their third child Monday afternoon, after the Kensington Palace announced that Kate was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, going into labour in the morning.

A crowd had waited outside the hospital waiting to welcome the boy who is now fifth in line to the throne.

See photos of the baby and his parents below:

Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

