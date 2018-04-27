Prince William and Kate Middleton to Name Their Third Child Albert? - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today

Prince William and Kate Middleton to Name Their Third Child Albert? – Yahoo News
Prince William and Kate Middleton to Name Their Third Child Albert?
Yahoo News
Prince William said Thursday that he and Kate Middleton were still "working on" a name for their new baby son. But there's a lot of chatter that their third child, born on Monday, is called Prince Albert. A page on the Royals' website reportedly listed …
