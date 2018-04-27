Prince's family have filed a lawsuit against the hospital that treated his first opioid overdose - NZCity — Nigeria Today

Prince’s family have filed a lawsuit against the hospital that treated his first opioid overdose – NZCity

Prince's family have filed a lawsuit against the hospital that treated his first opioid overdose

NZCity

But on Monday, the late star's family took legal action against Trinity Medical Centre, the Illinois hospital that treated the singer for an opioid overdose the week before his fatal incident. According to the New York Times newspaper, Prince's family …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

