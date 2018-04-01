Pro Bono Lawyers Clamour For Justice In Rural Areas — Nigeria Today

Pro Bono Lawyers Clamour For Justice In Rural Areas

Pro bono service lawyers under the aegis of the Public Defenders Office, PDO, has appealed to Kano State government to provide access to justice, for people residing in the hinterland by establishing legal aid offices in rural communities across the state.. The administrator, Public Defenders Office, PDO, Kano, Barrister (Mrs) Rotkang Kyunni yesterday, during a […]

The post Pro Bono Lawyers Clamour For Justice In Rural Areas appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

