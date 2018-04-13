Pro-Buhari Protest Erupts as Sowore Visits Emir of Kano — Nigeria Today

Pro-Buhari Protest Erupts as Sowore Visits Emir of Kano
The presidential bid of Omoloye Sowore, publisher of the popular online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, hit a snag thursday as youths protested against him when he paid a courtesy visit on the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, at his palace in Kano. Sowore has become a fierce critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration since launching […]
The post Pro-Buhari Protest Erupts as Sowore Visits Emir of Kano appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
