Procurement of arms: I will probe Buhari if elected President – Atiku — Nigeria Today

Procurement of arms: I will probe Buhari if elected President – Atiku

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday said that he will probe the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari if elected president in the forthcoming general election to know why the administration was unable to stop Boko Haram after procuring the necessary arms needed to fight insecurity.

“I will investigate how the government was unable to defeat Boko Haram for years. I will also investigate the procurement of arms bought by this administration”, he said.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa on Saturday, Atiku said that Buhari does not listen to advice, noting that if elected, he will do things he was unable to do when he was a Vice.

“The APC started on a wrong footing after President Buhari assumed office. After 2015 general election, I met the president and told him the activities of the party had been crippled and there was a need for restructuring.

“Also, the way the government was being run; I made my suggestions but it seemed they were deemed not important to them. I said to him, if things continued like this, I will quit but Buhari ignored it.”

According to Atiku as quoted by Thecable, “Eight years after, Nigerian government is still fighting Boko Haram that are not professionally trained.

“I want to be the president of Nigeria because I would be able to do things I could not do as vice president.

“If Nigerians can recall, we initiated the Economic and Financial (Crimes) Commission (EFCC). I’m the person that sourced for the takeoff funds for the EFCC.

“In this administration, there are people who are untouchable, they are doing things that are not in order but they are being shielded by the government.

“If elected Nigeria’s president, my administration will not spare anybody. When I was in power, none of my relatives or friends was found wanting.”

