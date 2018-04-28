 Producers offered me roles for sex- Monica Friday - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Producers offered me roles for sex- Monica Friday – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Producers offered me roles for sex- Monica Friday
TheNewsGuru
Rising actress, Monica Friday shot into limelight through the TV series, 'Do Good'. The svelte role interpreter who has starred in movies like 'Wives on strike', 'First Lady' has said few producers demanded sex in exchange for movie roles. Monica made

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.