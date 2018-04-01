Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ENI (NYSE:E) Share Price - registrarjournal.com — Nigeria Today

Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ENI (NYSE:E) Share Price – registrarjournal.com
Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ENI (NYSE:E) Share Price
ENI logo Media headlines about ENI (NYSE:E) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public …
