Professor Osuntokun: No one knows Nigeria's real population - TODAY.NG — Nigeria Today

Professor Osuntokun: No one knows Nigeria's real population
An Emeritus Professor of History and International Relations, Akinjide Osuntokun, has said it is perplexing that Nigeria has no accurate population figure. Mr Osuntokun who was speaking as chairman at the book reading of Aisha Osori's 'Love Does Not …
