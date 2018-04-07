Progress is bit by bit — Nigeria Today

Progress is bit by bit

By Ndiana-Abasi Nana Udom

I am of the opinion that having a better understanding of our World will help us improve the human condition.

Paul Karl Feyerabend once said “Without constant mistake of language, there cannot be any progress” Which means progress is initiated by challenging current conceptions and executed by supplanting existing institutions.

In my current career i interact with a lot of people everyday, from those who have too much to those who have too little, One variable that keep trumping every now and then is experience; experience is what qualifies and strengthens us to be who we are, for me, nothing in this World can truly substitute experience because if you have not been there, you will only hear, you may not really understand. If you don’t stand up, you may be forced to accuse those standing up as being too proud.

Progress is neither automatic nor inevitable, it requires sacrifice, patience and some element of struggle. While we may have different perception of progress based on our experiences, perception is quite different from reality, you have to understand that every step matters, every decision counts, every body you meet has a story or two to teach you and help you up.

Progress is a gradual progress, it starts with a desire to make a difference and lead us bit by bit till we reach the place of our dreams.

Let me end this article by quoting a part of Stephen Pinker book (Enlightenment now) “We will never have a perfect World, and it will be dangerous to seek one, but there is no limit to the betterment we can attain if we continue to apply knowledge to enhance human flourishing”.

Have a Christ centered weekend.

