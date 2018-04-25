 Prophet Nnamdi Kanu Has Predicted That Buhari Will Usher In Biafra – IPOB — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Biafra | 0 comments

The Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) have stated that they plan to protest President Buhari’s trip to the USA in a few days, on the 30th of April. They also said that their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who they referred to as the great prophet of our time, had predicted that Buhari would usher in Biafra […]

The post Prophet Nnamdi Kanu Has Predicted That Buhari Will Usher In Biafra – IPOB appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

