Proposed AARTO amendments 'unworkable', says Outa - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Proposed AARTO amendments ‘unworkable’, says Outa – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Proposed AARTO amendments 'unworkable', says Outa
Independent Online
Under the proposed amendment bill, you'll have to pay a fee – which you won't get back – if you want to contest a fine. File photo: Danie van der Lith. Johannesburg – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says the proposed changes to the AARTO law are …
Outa concerned that e-toll defaulters will be linked to fines management system
Aarto Amendment Bill changes 'legally flawed' – Outa
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!