Prostate cancer: Physician calls for regular check-ups for men over 40 — Nigeria Today

Prostate cancer: Physician calls for regular check-ups for men over 40

Dr Eniola Bahdmus, a general medical practitioner, has urged men who are over 40 years to undertake regular prostate cancer check–ups for early detection. Bahdmus, who works with the National Hospital Abuja, gave the advice in an interview with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja. He said those with family history of the disease ought to make frequent checks in order to seek early treatment before complication sets in.

