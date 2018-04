Protesters In London Are Looters – Presidency — Nigeria Today

Protesters In London Are Looters – Presidency

The Presidency has uncovered plans by those described as “Nigerian looters” to disrupt the ongoing official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to London. Sources in the presidency told State House correspondents on Tuesday night that the alleged looters and corrupt elements had rented motley crowd of professional demonstrators to protest against President Buhari on his […]

The post Protesters In London Are Looters – Presidency appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

