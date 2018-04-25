 Protests in Benue as herdsmen kill two Catholic priests, 17 others inside church - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Armed Fulani herdsmen unleashed terror on Ayar Mbalom community in the Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State on Tuesday, killing 19 persons, including two Rev. Fathers. The deceased Rev Fathers were identified as Fr. Joseph Gor and Felix
Sixteen People Killed in Nigerian Church Attack: PoliceU.S. News & World Report
Gunmen kill two priests, 14 worshippers at massThe Nation Newspaper
Eighteen killed in Nigerian church by suspected herdsmenCitizen
Pulse Nigeria –BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog) –KTVN –Financial Express
