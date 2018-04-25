Protests in Benue as herdsmen kill two Catholic priests, 17 others inside church - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Protests in Benue as herdsmen kill two Catholic priests, 17 others inside church – The Punch
Protests in Benue as herdsmen kill two Catholic priests, 17 others inside church
Armed Fulani herdsmen unleashed terror on Ayar Mbalom community in the Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State on Tuesday, killing 19 persons, including two Rev. Fathers. The deceased Rev Fathers were identified as Fr. Joseph Gor and Felix …
