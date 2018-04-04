Provo to play big role for Canada in Commonwealth Games - TheChronicleHerald.ca — Nigeria Today

Provo to play big role for Canada in Commonwealth Games – TheChronicleHerald.ca
|
TheChronicleHerald.ca
|
Provo to play big role for Canada in Commonwealth Games
TheChronicleHerald.ca
Already a seasoned international traveller at age 20, Dartmouth's Daneesha Provo went through 13 time zones to get to Australia, where she's part of Canada's women's basketball team for the Commonwealth Games. The 14-hour Air Canada flight from …
