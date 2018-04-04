 PS advises workers on productivity, competitiveness - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PS advises workers on productivity, competitiveness – The Punch

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

PS advises workers on productivity, competitiveness
The Punch
The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, has said that the economic reliance of any nation is premised on her capacity to enhance productivity for national competitiveness and global ranking. He stated

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.