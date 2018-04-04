PS advises workers on productivity, competitiveness - The Punch — Nigeria Today

PS advises workers on productivity, competitiveness – The Punch

PS advises workers on productivity, competitiveness

The Punch

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, has said that the economic reliance of any nation is premised on her capacity to enhance productivity for national competitiveness and global ranking. He stated …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

