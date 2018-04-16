PSG Claim Title In Style, Destroy Monaco 7-1 — Nigeria Today

PSG Claim Title In Style, Destroy Monaco 7-1

Paris Saint Germain were in glorious form demolishing last season’s champions Monaco 7-1 in an outstanding performance to confirm their 4th Ligue 1 title in 5 years. The two teams have been rivals with Monaco upsetting the norm with their win last year due mainly to young stars like Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar, but […]

The post PSG Claim Title In Style, Destroy Monaco 7-1 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

