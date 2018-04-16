 PSG Claim Title In Style, Destroy Monaco 7-1 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PSG Claim Title In Style, Destroy Monaco 7-1

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Paris Saint Germain were in glorious form demolishing last season’s champions Monaco 7-1 in an outstanding performance to confirm their 4th Ligue 1 title in 5 years. The two teams have been rivals with Monaco upsetting the norm with their win last year due mainly to young stars like Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar, but […]

The post PSG Claim Title In Style, Destroy Monaco 7-1 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.