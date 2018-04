Public Relations took a hit during economic recession – Ehiguese, PRCAN President - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Public Relations took a hit during economic recession – Ehiguese, PRCAN President – Vanguard



Vanguard Public Relations took a hit during economic recession – Ehiguese, PRCAN President

Vanguard

By Yinka Ajayi. John Ehiguese, President of Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN) and Group CEO of MediaCraft Associates, at 60, bares his mind on issues facing Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC), and how the issues can be …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest