Publiseer And Caketunes Partner To Distribute More African Music To Global Platforms — Nigeria Today

Publiseer And Caketunes Partner To Distribute More African Music To Global Platforms

Digital content distribution company, Publiseer, and music production and beat distribution company, Caketunes, has today concluded a partnership that will see more African musical contents around the world. Publiseer will distribute beats and songs uploaded on the Caketunes platform to hundreds of well-established music platforms like iTunes, Spotify, Google Play Music, Pandora, Deezer and Amazon […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

