Puerto Rico is plunged into an island-wide blackout yet again — Nigeria Today

Puerto Rico is plunged into an island-wide blackout yet again
The devastation caused by Hurricane Maria has yet to be fully addressed in Puerto Rico, but now, the island is contending with yet another power-related problem. On Wednesday, an islandwide blackout plunged Puerto Rico into darkness.
