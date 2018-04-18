Pursue a Career as a Customer Service Professional! Attend the 2018 2nd diet Customer Service Skills Training & Certification Program | May 24th-26th — Nigeria Today

Pursue a Career as a Customer Service Professional! Attend the 2018 2nd diet Customer Service Skills Training & Certification Program | May 24th-26th

If u missed the first quarter edition in March then make plans to attend the second quarter edition! Become a certified Customer Service Professional; attend the 2nd quarter Customer Service Skill training and certification program organized by EmployMe Nigeria with training certification by the CX team of Airte Nigeria.

The programme is open to Nigerians desirous of becoming a certified customer service professional and those already in the industry looking to upscale their professional certification. As is customary, over twenty companies, including recruiting and consulting firms will be on hand to recruit/engage participants from the programme.

Read full details of the programme here.

The theme of this diet is “Customer service is an attitude not a department”

Watch video here

Date: Thursday, May 24th – Saturday, May 26th, 2018.

Time: 9.00 am – 3.00 pm daily.

Venue: Lagos e-learning centre.

Fee: N20, 000 (fee covers; online portal, e-modules, training materials, examination and certificate)

As it’s been with the previous edition, limited space available, so book your slot now by making 50% payment and pay the balance later. Use this link here.

For participation enquires kindly call, 01-2932996 | 0708 555 6666 or send an email to [email protected]

Media contact: Event Plus Concept Ltd– 0708 555 6666

Follow the #CSS2018 #Css2ndDiet online

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

