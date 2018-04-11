 Putin begs Netanyahu not to take any 'destabilising action' on Syria - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Putin begs Netanyahu not to take any ‘destabilising action’ on Syria – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Putin begs Netanyahu not to take any 'destabilising action' on Syria
Vanguard
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called on Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to take any action that could further destabilise the situation in Syria, following Israeli strikes against a regime military base on Monday
Israel 'alone in fight' against Iran in SyriaAl-Monitor
Putin warns Netanyahu to avoid action to destabilize SyriaYnetnews
Putin asks Netanyahu to avoid destabilizing steps in SyriaThe Times of Israel
Haaretz –Daily News & Analysis –Reuters –The Jewish Press – JewishPress.com
all 22 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.