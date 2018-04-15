QLZH group named Entrepreneur of the Year at European Business Awards - Times of Malta — Nigeria Today

QLZH group named Entrepreneur of the Year at European Business Awards – Times of Malta
The QLZH Group has been named 'National Winner' in the 2017-18 European Business Awards, Europe's largest business competition, sponsoredby RSM. The QLZH Group was chosen from 2,898 businesses (28 from Malta) previously identified as 'Ones to Watch' in …
