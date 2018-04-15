Quadri: I'm Satisfied With My Performance, Silver Better Than Bronze - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Quadri: I’m Satisfied With My Performance, Silver Better Than Bronze – Complete Sports Nigeria
Quadri: I'm Satisfied With My Performance, Silver Better Than Bronze
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Johnny Edward: Nigeria's Aruna Quadri has stated that he is pleased with his performance at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia despite winning silver in the men's table tennis singles event, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. Quadri …
