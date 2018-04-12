Quadri Reaches AJC 16 & Under Quarterfinals - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Quadri Reaches AJC 16 & Under Quarterfinals – Independent Newspapers Limited
Independent Newspapers Limited
Quadri Reaches AJC 16 & Under Quarterfinals
Independent Newspapers Limited
Nigeria's Oyinlomo Quadri, Wednesday, beat Auertin Sarra of Tunisia 7-5, 6-3 and qualifies for the quarterfinal of the ITF/CAT African Junior Championship 16 and Under holding in Tunis, Tunisia. The 14-year-old Quadri was puzzled by Sarra's aggressive …
