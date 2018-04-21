 Queen! Cardi B breaks Beyoncé’s record of Most Simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 Hits by a Woman 🙌🏿 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Queen! Cardi B breaks Beyoncé’s record of Most Simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 Hits by a Woman 🙌🏿

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Queen! Cardi B breaks Beyoncé's record of Most Simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 Hits by a Woman 🙌🏿 | BellaNaija

INDIO, CA – APRIL 15: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

There really is no stopping Cardi B, with her debut album breaking records everywhere.

Cardi B now holds the record for the most simultaneous Hot 100 hits on the BillBoard Hot 100 chart.

She has racked up a very impressive 13 songs all on the BillBoard chart, besting Beyoncé by 1, after she had 12 songs on the chart following the release of her acclaimed album “Lemonade.”

12 of the 13 songs on Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” made the Hot 100, while Bruno Mars‘ “Finesse” on which she featured is at number 10.

The post Queen! Cardi B breaks Beyoncé’s record of Most Simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 Hits by a Woman 🙌🏿 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.