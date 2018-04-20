 Queen Elizabeth II Finally Names Successor — Nigeria Today
Queen Elizabeth II Finally Names Successor

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments

For 91 years, the Queen of England never actually named her successor leading to fears that she might die before this was made possible. That’s no longer the case as she has finally endorsed her son, Prince Charles as her successor when she dies. Queen Elizabeth issued a request to the Commonwealth Heads of Government […]

