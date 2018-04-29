Questions as Benue livestock guards boss outed as Boko Haram kingpin - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Questions as Benue livestock guards boss outed as Boko Haram kingpin – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Questions as Benue livestock guards boss outed as Boko Haram kingpin
Daily Trust
Many questions are being asked about the suspected Boko Haram kingpin, 'Aminu Yaminu, also known as Tarshaku.' The Nigerian Army announced his capture on Friday without providing information about his background. The suspect, Daily Trust on Sunday has …
Insecurity: My heart bleeds for Nigeria – Gowon
Killings: Gowon seeks urgent meeting of leaders, elder statesmen
My heart bleeds over Boko Haram, herdsmen killings – Gowon
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!