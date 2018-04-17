R. Kelly faces Fresh Accusation of Sexual Misconduct - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

R. Kelly faces Fresh Accusation of Sexual Misconduct – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
R. Kelly faces Fresh Accusation of Sexual Misconduct
BellaNaija
American singer R. Kelly is facing fresh accusations of sexual misconduct, after being accused as far back as the 1990s. The unnamed woman was represented by her lawyer who claimed she was in a relationship with the singer for 11 months. According to …
R Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct allegation
R. Kelly accused of transmitting STD to young woman in new allegation
Kelly accused of transmitting STD to young woman in new allegation
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!