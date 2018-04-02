Rahmon Ojukotola Foundation offers scholarship to students — Nigeria Today

Rahmon Ojukotola Foundation offers scholarship to students

The Rahmon Ojukotola Foundation is offering outstanding candidates full scholarships worth millions of Naira for study in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Foundation will be working with The Federal College of Education, Akoka and Yaba College of Technology to select deserving students from low and middle-income backgrounds who are currently unable to secure funding.

The ROF sees the importance of incentivising young Nigerians to study hard and perform well in higher education. Through education, we envision all young Nigerians having access to the greater world and an opportunity to participate in it.

In addition to the scholarship, the selected students will be given the opportunity to work as brand ambassadors for StartCredits on campus. StartCredits is Nigeria’s leading loan marketplace.

The brand ambassadors will serve as a liaison between their campuses and StartCredits. They will come up with interesting and resourceful engagements within their campuses, to promote StartCredits to the students and serve as a point of contact between the students and StartCredits.

The foundation aims to strengthen economic prosperity in Nigeria by providing higher education scholarships to students, incentivising their academic success and creating pathways to gainful employment.

