Rainstorm: Gov Ahmed Pledges Assistance To Victims — Nigeria Today

Rainstorm: Gov Ahmed Pledges Assistance To Victims

The Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has assured residents of Ilorin, the state capital affected by Tuesday’s heavy rainstorm, of government’s assistance. The governor gave this assurance in a statement by his senior special assistant on Media and Communication, Dr Muhideen Akorede. Responding to the incident, which he described as unfortunate, Governor Ahmed sympathised […]

The post Rainstorm: Gov Ahmed Pledges Assistance To Victims appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

