Rainstorm: Gov Ahmed Pledges Assistance To Victims — Nigeria Today

Rainstorm: Gov Ahmed Pledges Assistance To Victims
The Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has assured residents of Ilorin, the state capital affected by Tuesday’s heavy rainstorm, of government’s assistance. The governor gave this assurance in a statement by his senior special assistant on Media and Communication, Dr Muhideen Akorede. Responding to the incident, which he described as unfortunate, Governor Ahmed sympathised […]
The post Rainstorm: Gov Ahmed Pledges Assistance To Victims appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!