Rainstorm: Ugwuanyi visits, sympathizes with Enugu communities — Nigeria Today

Rainstorm: Ugwuanyi visits, sympathizes with Enugu communities

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to scenes of the rainstorm that led to the destruction of about 100 homes, schools, a poultry farm and other public amenities at Agbogugu, Awgu Local Government Area of the state. Gov. Ugwuanyi while at the disaster scenes sympathized with the affected persons […]

Rainstorm: Ugwuanyi visits, sympathizes with Enugu communities

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

