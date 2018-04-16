Ramaphosa announces R1.2 trillion investment drive - Fin24 — Nigeria Today

Ramaphosa announces R1.2 trillion investment drive – Fin24
Ramaphosa announces R1.2 trillion investment drive
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday evening that South Africa would host a major investment conference in August or September 2018, which would aim to raise over R1trn in new investments over five years. "The investment conference, which will …
