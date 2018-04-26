Rangers’ fans show fury after goalless draw with MFM FC — Nigeria Today

Rangers’ fans show fury after goalless draw with MFM FC
The fury of home fans led to players of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu sneaking out of the stadium under heavy security on Thursday. The fans were infuriated after the hosts drew goalless with visiting MFM FC of Lagos in a rescheduled 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture. The 0-0 draw meant Rangers have made it three barren draws at a stretch in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League.
