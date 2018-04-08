 Rapper Cardi B Pregnant with First Child — Nigeria Today
Rapper Cardi B Pregnant with First Child

Apr 8, 2018

Cardi B is pregnant! The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper will be having her first child with Migos rapper Offset. She revealed this to the world when she performed at Saturday Night Live which was hosted by Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman, in a white bodycon gown with her baby bump on display for all to see. To combat the […]

The post Rapper Cardi B Pregnant with First Child appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

