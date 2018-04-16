 Rapper, CDQ Cuts Off Trademark Dreadlocks, Debuts New Look (See Photos) — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

As seen in some of his recent photos shared online, it appears that one of the top Nigeria’s indigenous rapper, CDQ has cut off his trademark dreadlocks hairstyle to a visibly low-cut.

CDQ shared series of photos of his new haircut with caption;

Moma boi is baq 💝🤗 I’m sorry ifa break yo heart ❤😩 Woss Gbayi 🙌🏾👊🏾😀

See Photos Below;

http://www.naijaloaded.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/3-46-700x700.jpg

Cool Or Nah, What Do You Think About CDQ’s New Look?

