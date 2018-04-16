Rapper, CDQ Cuts Off Trademark Dreadlocks, Debuts New Look (See Photos) — Nigeria Today

Rapper, CDQ Cuts Off Trademark Dreadlocks, Debuts New Look (See Photos)
As seen in some of his recent photos shared online, it appears that one of the top Nigeria’s indigenous rapper, CDQ has cut off his trademark dreadlocks hairstyle to a visibly low-cut.
CDQ shared series of photos of his new haircut with caption;
Moma boi is baq I’m sorry ifa break yo heart Woss Gbayi
See Photos Below;
Cool Or Nah, What Do You Think About CDQ’s New Look?
The post Rapper, CDQ Cuts Off Trademark Dreadlocks, Debuts New Look (See Photos) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!