Rapper, CDQ Cuts Off Trademark Dreadlocks, Debuts New Look (See Photos) — Nigeria Today

Rapper, CDQ Cuts Off Trademark Dreadlocks, Debuts New Look (See Photos)

As seen in some of his recent photos shared online, it appears that one of the top Nigeria’s indigenous rapper, CDQ has cut off his trademark dreadlocks hairstyle to a visibly low-cut.

CDQ shared series of photos of his new haircut with caption;

Moma boi is baq I’m sorry ifa break yo heart Woss Gbayi

See Photos Below;

Cool Or Nah, What Do You Think About CDQ’s New Look?

