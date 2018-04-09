 Rapper CDQ talks about how custom officers trailed him to the ATM to collect money - Ghafla! — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Rapper CDQ talks about how custom officers trailed him to the ATM to collect money – Ghafla!

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Ghafla!

Rapper CDQ talks about how custom officers trailed him to the ATM to collect money
Ghafla!
Nigeria has been rated the third (3) most corrupt country in the world and the issue is really out of hand. It happens that the law enforcers who are suppose to protect the name of the nation are the corruptible ones. Nigerian rapper, CDQ wrote on
Rapper CDQ Reveals The Terrible Thing Some Nigerian Customs Officers Made Him DoWetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Rapper CDQ reveals how customs officers drove him to an ATM to collect bribeNAIJA.NG

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.