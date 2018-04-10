Rapper, Gucci Mane Acquires World’s Fastest Ferrari (PHOTOS) — Nigeria Today

Rapper, Gucci Mane Acquires World’s Fastest Ferrari (PHOTOS)

Gucci Mane has splashed a whooping sum of $600k to acquire the 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast. The car is built with a V12 engine and over 800 horsepower, which translates to 0-60 Miles per hour in under 3 seconds.

According to TMZ, Obi Okeke, AKA Doctor Bugatti hooked him up with exclusive privileges.

Obi Okeke is a Nigerian who entered the USA at the age of 5 during the Nigerian Civil War in 1967 and has grown to become successful in the luxury automobile industry, selling to super rich clients.

Gucci Mane who already has the record of being the first individual to acquire the fastest Ferrari posted several pictures of his new ride on Instagram, stating that if he can’t have it first, he doesn’t want it at all.

Gucci received his Ferrari 812 Super-fast nearly 24hrs after placing the order. The 812 Super-fast has been described as “the fastest and most powerful Ferrari model ever created.”

According to reports, Gucci owns a fleet of vehicles worth in excess of $25 million.

See the photos below:-

