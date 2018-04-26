Rapper, J-Cole arrives Nigeria ahead of his performance in Lagos this weekend — Nigeria Today

Rapper, J-Cole arrives Nigeria ahead of his performance in Lagos this weekend





American hip hop star, J-Cole who dropped his 5th studio album ‘KOD” just last week, has touched down Nigeria, following an event he’s billed to perform alongside other artistes.

Jermaine Lamarr Cole touched down at the Murtala Muhammed international airport Wednesday night.

He is set to headline the Castle Lite Unlocks concert scheduled to hold at Eko Hotel on Friday 27th April, 2018 with performances from other Nigerian superstars like MI, Davido, Falz, Ycee and others.

