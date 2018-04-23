 Rasool to the rescue for ANC in Western Cape - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Rasool to the rescue for ANC in Western Cape – Times LIVE

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Rasool to the rescue for ANC in Western Cape
Times LIVE
Fikile Mbalula revealed on Monday that former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool would spearhead the party's election campaign in the province. Rasool was recalled by the ANC as premier in 2008 after he was accused of paying some journalists to write
ANC on a De Lille membership: “Never say never”Mail & Guardian
Ebrahim Rasool to lead ANC's Western Cape elections campaignNews24
South African ruling party to march in solidarity with PalestiniansThe Jerusalem Post
Citizen –Eyewitness News –Independent Online –Daily Maverick
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.