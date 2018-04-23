Rasool to the rescue for ANC in Western Cape - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Rasool to the rescue for ANC in Western Cape – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Rasool to the rescue for ANC in Western Cape
Times LIVE
Fikile Mbalula revealed on Monday that former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool would spearhead the party's election campaign in the province. Rasool was recalled by the ANC as premier in 2008 after he was accused of paying some journalists to write …
ANC on a De Lille membership: “Never say never”
Ebrahim Rasool to lead ANC's Western Cape elections campaign
South African ruling party to march in solidarity with Palestinians
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!