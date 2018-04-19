Raul Castro steps aside in Cuba - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Raul Castro steps aside in Cuba – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Raul Castro steps aside in Cuba
The Nation Newspaper
After 10 years in office, Cuba's Raul Castro, 86, will retire as president on Thursday. Today the country's after parliament proposed Miguel Diaz-Canel as his replacement, a shift that will usher in the island's first non-Castro leader since the 1959 …
