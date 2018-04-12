‘Raw Emotion’ as Winnie Mandela Film Airs in S’Africa — Nigeria Today

‘Raw Emotion’ as Winnie Mandela Film Airs in S’Africa

A documentary detailing Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s role in bringing down South Africa’s apartheid government has many in South Africa raw with emotion.

Winnie, made by French director Pascale Lamche, was aired last night on satellite TV channel eNCA. It has been trending on social media, with many expressing heartbreak at how the “ANC (African National Congress) failed Mam Winnie”.

It is a marked departure from the narrative which has dominated local and international media in the past, and even after Ms Madikizela-Mandela’s death on 2 April, of a power hungry, villainous woman.

The film shows a woman who was overlooked by history and betrayed by many she trusted. It includes exclusive interview footage of Ms Madikizela-Mandela speaking about key moments in her downfall.

She addresses the death of Stompei Seipei, a 14-year-old boy kidnapped by her bodyguards, whose subsequent killing she repeatedly denied any involvement in.

Ms Madikizela-Mandela also says that ANC leaders sold her out at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to neutralise her power, when they surrendered her as the only member of the party to defend her actions during the fight against apartheid.

We also see explosive confessions by former heads of apartheid security police, admitting they had 40 journalists on their payroll and used them to spread misinformation about Ms Madikizela-Mandela in a convert mission known as Stratcom.

For many the documentary answers a lingering question many South Africans had: Why could Nelson Mandela forgive his oppressors and not his wife for her indiscretions?

The film alleges that when Mr Mandela was fresh out of prison and the presidency beckoned, he was given an ultimatum by the ANC leadership to “divorce Winnie or lose the presidency”.

Perhaps this was the ultimate betrayal for Ms Madikizela-Mandela.

Culled from the BBC

The post ‘Raw Emotion’ as Winnie Mandela Film Airs in S’Africa appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

