Ray Ekpu speaks on way forward for Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Ray Ekpu speaks on way forward for Nigeria

Former Director of Newswatch Communications Limited, Ray Ekpu, has said the way forward for Nigeria to get through its woes is to have good leadership. He said as the 2019 elections drew nearer, Nigerians must engage the politicians and participate actively in the process. Ekpu, a veteran journalist, spoke on Monday in Lagos at the […]

