RCCG First Born Family Empowers Widows, Gives Scholarship to Students — Nigeria Today

RCCG First Born Family Empowers Widows, Gives Scholarship to Students

Mary Ekah

Close to a hundred persons were empowered with grinding machines as a means of making a living, while 30 widows were given cash gifts to keep them going with life at the 30th anniversary of the First Born Family of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) held penultimate Sunday at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos. Also 15 students were given scholarships to continue with their education at the Redeemers University of Nigeria (RUN).

The gesture, the Special Assistant to the General Overseer of the Church on Missions, Pastor Brown Oyitso said, was part of the church’s aim to catering for people not just spiritually but also physically and financially. Oyitso, who is also Pastor-in-charge, Region 19 noted further that the empowerment was part of the First Born Family’s effort to support the people. He therefore encouraged beneficiaries to put into good use what they were given. Each of the grinding machines, Oyitso revealed, cost N35,000.

Wife of the General Overseer of the church, Mrs. Folu Adeboye, who had warm handshake with each of the beneficiaries while congratulating them, said the support was like a seed which they must nurture jealously. She thanked those who made it possible and prayed that the seed would germinate and multiply in the hands of beneficiaries.

While speaking on the topic, ‘From Glory to Glory’, The General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said God can change a person’s fortune once he was pleased with him or her. “If you must move from glory to glory, you must sow bountifully, surrender all, you must be ready to let God be God,” he said.

He explained further that God can move one from glory to glory spiritually, physically and materially, adding however that those who had the privilege of moving from glory to glory in the bible, were hardworking. “They were all diligent and they had contact with the King of glory, which is Jesus Christ and so, you cannot afford to be lazy.

“If you must move from glory to glory, you must sow bountifully, surrender all, you must be ready to let God be God, you live a life of holiness; you must move from one level of holiness to another,” he noted.

Adeboye, who described members of the First Born Family as fantastic and trust worthy people, expressed satisfaction over the 2,000-man mass choir drawn from parishes in the First Born Family that ministered at the event while also inviting the choir to minster during the April Holy Ghost Service.

