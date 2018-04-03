 Reactions trail Ebonyi SSG’s resignation — Nigeria Today
Reactions trail Ebonyi SSG’s resignation

Apr 3, 2018

Mixed reactions have trailed the resignation of Prof. Bernard Odoh, as the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government. Odoh who resigned on Monday, said that the atmosphere within the cabinet of the present administration would not allow him and other members of EXCO to discharge their duties optimally. “The way our administration has been run in […]

