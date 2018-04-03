Reactions trail Ebonyi SSG’s resignation — Nigeria Today

Reactions trail Ebonyi SSG’s resignation
Mixed reactions have trailed the resignation of Prof. Bernard Odoh, as the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government. Odoh who resigned on Monday, said that the atmosphere within the cabinet of the present administration would not allow him and other members of EXCO to discharge their duties optimally. “The way our administration has been run in […]
Reactions trail Ebonyi SSG’s resignation
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!