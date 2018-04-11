 Real Madrid Edge Juventus To Reach UCL Semis — Nigeria Today
Real Madrid Edge Juventus To Reach UCL Semis

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

A controversial 92nd-minute penalty was all Real Madrid needed to advance to the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Zinedine Zidane’s side had fallen 3-0 behind to a spirited Max Allegri-tutored side, drawing the game on aggregate until referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty against Juventus […]

