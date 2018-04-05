Real Madrid Foundation SC begins with 300 kids — Nigeria Today

Real Madrid Foundation SC begins with 300 kids

ABOUT 300 kids registered yesterday for the maiden edition of the Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Clinic, which began at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos.

Organisers of the event, SPR Luxury Limited stated that the number of participants would rise as more kids have continued to come to the venue for registration. One of the Project Managers, Yomi Bawa-Allah stated that it was pleasant to see that the kids showed interest in the clinic, noting that they were taking their first step towards success.

Apart from learning football skills in line with Real Madrid’s philosophy, Bawa-Allah noted that the kids would also learn life skills which would help them excel in other fields in future, adding that the qualities of Real Madrid players would be instilled into the kids.

According to the Project Manager, the coaches – Daniel Rotella and Rodrigo Rubles – would take the kids through the rudiments of the game for the next 10 days. He assured that the event would get better with every edition, promising that more kids in different states of the federation would benefit from the programme.

“This programmes is meant to equip the youth with the basic knowledge of football. They will also learn life skills that would make them become big stars in future. For so many of them here, this is a stepping stone to greater things,” Bawa-Allah added.

Former Minister of State for Defence, Ambassador Musiliu Obanikoro who declared the programme open with a pep talk and the kick off, enjoined the participants to be focused and believe in their abilities. He stated that programmes like this would help them shape their careers in future.

“I must commend SPR Luxury Limited for putting this event together. Since they started the plan for the event, I have been encouraging them and I am happy it has come to fruition. I am sure people will see the benefits of the clinic and come on board to support them,” Obanikoro added.

The clinic ends on April 14.

