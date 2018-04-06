Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Clinic excites Lagos kids — Nigeria Today

Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Clinic excites Lagos kids

Kids from Lagos State currently participanting at the ongoing Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Clinic at the Campos Square Mini Stadium, Lagos Island on Friday say they are ecstatic about the project describing it as a lifetime opportunity. The kids between the ages of 7 and 17 who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

The post Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Clinic excites Lagos kids appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

