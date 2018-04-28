Real Madrid labour to beat Leganes without Ronaldo, Ramos — Nigeria Today

Real Madrid labour to beat Leganes without Ronaldo, Ramos

Real Madrid beat Leganes 2-1 in La Liga on Saturday after coach Zinedine Zidane heavily rotated his side in preparation for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that notably among others left out of the squad were captain Sergio Ramos and top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. Wales forward Gareth Bale produced an acrobatic finish from close range on the volley to put Madrid ahead against their neighbours in the eighth minute of the game.

