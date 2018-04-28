 Real Madrid labour to beat Leganes without Ronaldo, Ramos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Real Madrid labour to beat Leganes without Ronaldo, Ramos

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid beat Leganes 2-1 in La Liga on Saturday after coach Zinedine Zidane heavily rotated his side in preparation for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that notably among others left out of the squad were captain Sergio Ramos and top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. Wales forward Gareth Bale produced an acrobatic finish from close range on the volley to put Madrid ahead against their neighbours in the eighth minute of the game.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.